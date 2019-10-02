After Khashoggi Killing, Trump’s Ties with Saudi Leaders Remain Strong

One year after the murder of Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, President Donald Trump remains a reliable ally of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying the special relationship between the two countries is bigger than any one issue. But many in the U.S. Congress are still pressing for changes in U.S. policy towards Saudi Arabia until those responsible for the murder are held accountable. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.