USA

After Khashoggi Killing, Trump’s Ties with Saudi Leaders Remain Strong

October 2, 2019 06:30 AM
One Year After Khashoggi Murder, Trump’s Ties with Saudi Leaders Remain Strong video player.
Embed
Link

One year after the murder of Washington Post columnist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, President Donald Trump remains a reliable ally of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying the special relationship between the two countries is bigger than any one issue.   But many in the U.S. Congress are still pressing for changes in U.S. policy towards Saudi Arabia until those responsible for the murder are held accountable. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 15:25
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future
Iraq's Violent Protests Raise Fears Over Country's Future
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 11:27
Turkey Marks Anniversary of Khashoggi Murder
Commemoration in Istanbul for Murdered Journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:51
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Rehab Center Helps Sloths Hurt by Human Activity
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:30
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Ocean Heatwave Threatens Hawaii's Coral - Again
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 02:14
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC
US Health Delegation Committed to Fighting Ebola Outbreak in DRC