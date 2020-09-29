Ahead of Peace Talks, Taliban Detail Position on Women’s Rights, Press Freedom, Civilian Casualties

Millions of Afghans are closely watching preliminary peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. Many are waiting to see whether the political freedoms and rights gained over the last 19 years will be protected in a future peace deal. VOA’s Najiba Khalil spoke to Mohammad Naim, the spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office in Qatar via Skype about women’s rights, press freedom, as well as Taliban attacks and filed this report narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.