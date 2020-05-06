Airlines Require Passengers to Wear Masks
May 06, 2020 10:06 PM
Major airlines are requiring passengers to wear face masks during flights to protect passengers and also crew members against the coronavirus. And as a temporary measure, some are blocking middle seats for free or charging for it to create spacing between passengers. They are also suspending snacks and beverage services to limit interaction. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo spoke with Frontier Airlines' CEO and has this report.