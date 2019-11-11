Arts & Culture

Albuquerque's Community College, Seedbed of Local Film Industry

November 11, 2019
Recently, a film studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico, signed a billion dollar contract with entertainment giant Netflix and a $500 million deal with NBC Universal Studios.  These agreements with Albuquerque Studios come on the heels of New Mexico granting enhanced tax incentives to production companies that film in the state and hire local talent.  One of the seedbeds for such talent is the Central New Mexico Community College. VOA’s Penelope Poulou visited the school and has this report

