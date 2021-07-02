Healthy Living, A Look at Alcoholism, S2, E104

July 02, 2021 11:44 AM
360p | 50 MB
480p | 70 MB
540p | 91 MB
720p | 180 MB
1080p | 354 MB
Original | 1,107 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

This week on Healthy Living, we discuss alcoholism, and head to Cameroon for a closer look at the problem in the country. We also hear from some of you in Nigeria on feelings about COVID-19 vaccines. And in "What's New," how two professors are developing a virtual reality dental clinic that has the potential to change education in the field. These topics and more on the show this week. 

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
Latest Episodes
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 03:42 PM
Addressing Alzheimer's Disease in Africa
Healthy Living, A Look at Alzheimer's Disease, S2, E103
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 08:28 AM
We discuss avoidable blindness with Dr. Hunter Cherwek
Healthy Living, Blindness and Vision Loss, S2, E102
Fri, 06/11/2021 - 08:23 AM
First Cochlear Implant Surgery for a Child in Kenya
Healthy Living, A Look at Disabled Hearing, S2, E101
Thu, 06/03/2021 - 10:13 PM
Suicide in Africa, warning signs and where to get help
Healthy Living, A Look at Suicide, S1, E100
Fri, 05/28/2021 - 03:06 PM
A look at hemorrhoids and what to do about them
Healthy Living, Hemorrhoids, S1, E99
Related Stories
South African Women Gun Owners Question Plan to Limit Handgun Licenses for Self-Defense
00:03:25

South African Women Gun Owners Question Plan to Limit Handgun Licenses for Self-Defense