Healthy Living, A Look at Alcoholism, S2, E104
July 02, 2021 11:44 AM
This week on Healthy Living, we discuss alcoholism, and head to Cameroon for a closer look at the problem in the country. We also hear from some of you in Nigeria on feelings about COVID-19 vaccines. And in "What's New," how two professors are developing a virtual reality dental clinic that has the potential to change education in the field. These topics and more on the show this week.