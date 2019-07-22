USA

All Aboard America's Oldest Operating Railroad

July 22, 2019 03:07 AM
All Aboard America's Oldest Operating Railroad video player.
There is an allure and excitement to the power of an old-fashioned steam train. Coal powered trains plied the rails in the United States for 175 years, starting in the 1830's, and were an integral part of America's westward expansion and industrial revolution. Today, visitors can experience riding on America's oldest operating railroad, which is only seven kilometers long. VOA's Deborah Block tells us more from Ronks, Pennsylvania.

Huntsman Resigns After 'Historically Difficult' Term as US Ambassador to Russia
Why Some of Russia's Young People Want Out
Africa's Second Breast Milk Bank in Nairobi Having an Impact
American Women and the Vote: National Archives Celebrates 19th Amendment's Centennial
Uganda Para-Badminton Players Strive for Paralympics Despite Limitations
