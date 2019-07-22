All Aboard America's Oldest Operating Railroad
July 22, 2019 03:07 AM
There is an allure and excitement to the power of an old-fashioned steam train. Coal powered trains plied the rails in the United States for 175 years, starting in the 1830's, and were an integral part of America's westward expansion and industrial revolution. Today, visitors can experience riding on America's oldest operating railroad, which is only seven kilometers long. VOA's Deborah Block tells us more from Ronks, Pennsylvania.