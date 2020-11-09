2020 USA Votes

Allies Congratulate Biden, But Russia and China Wait for Outcome of Legal Challenge

November 09, 2020 02:38 PM
World leaders have been giving their reactions to the victory of Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, some U.S. rivals including China and Russia are awaiting the outcome of legal challenges to the result.
Henry Ridgwell
