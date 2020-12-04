Ambassador Herman "Hank" Cohen on US-Africa Policy

December 04, 2020 05:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 5:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Host Carol Castiel and host and managing editor of Daybreak Africa, James Butty, talk with the legendary Amb. Herman (Hank) Cohen, former assistant secretary of state for African Affairs under the George H.W. Bush administration about his latest book: “U.S. Policy Toward Africa: Eight Decades of Realpolitik.” Ambassador Cohen offers keen insights on US-Africa policy from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Donald J. Trump and regales with personal anecdotes from his 38-year diplomatic career. 

Carol Castiel
By
Carol Castiel
James Butty
By
James Butty
Managing Editor, Host of "Daybreak Africa," Radio Program
