Ambassador Herman "Hank" Cohen on US-Africa Policy

Host Carol Castiel and host and managing editor of Daybreak Africa, James Butty, talk with the legendary Amb. Herman (Hank) Cohen, former assistant secretary of state for African Affairs under the George H.W. Bush administration about his latest book: “U.S. Policy Toward Africa: Eight Decades of Realpolitik.” Ambassador Cohen offers keen insights on US-Africa policy from Franklin D. Roosevelt to Donald J. Trump and regales with personal anecdotes from his 38-year diplomatic career.