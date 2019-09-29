Africa

American Charity in Liberia Reopens After Sex Abuse Scandal

September 29, 2019 01:18 AM
American Charity School in Liberia Reopens After Sex Abuse Scandal video player.
Students at an American charity school in Liberia almost lost their institution to a notorious sex abuse scandal, forcing the academy to close. Then a new, Liberian-run organization formed to re-open the school. In Monrovia, Monique John follows one student on her first day back in class. This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center.
 

