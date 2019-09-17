USA

American Farmers Hope for US-China Trade Deal as Pork, Soybean Tariffs Ease

September 17, 2019 11:17 AM
China has announced a tariff exemption on U.S.-produced pork, withdrawing duties as high as 72 percent, one of many tariffs Beijing imposed on American agricultural products amid a protracted trade war with Washington. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports from the Midwest state of Illinois, farmers feel the economic pinch even as China's need to import pork is growing.

