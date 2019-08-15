Arts & Culture

American Football Team Holds Unique Place in the NFL

August 15, 2019 01:26 AM
Next month, the National Football League, America's professional football league, will open its 100th season with a game featuring its oldest rivalry, Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, teams that first faced off in 1921. The Green Bay Packers, based in a city of just more than 100,000 in the state of Wisconsin, hold a number of distinctions, among them: they play in the smallest market for any major U.S. sports franchise, and they are publicly owned. VOA's Jeff Custer has more from Green Bay.
 

