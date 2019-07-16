American Girl Reaches out to Zimbabwean Girls for Girl Scout Project
July 16, 2019 05:44 AM
Simple things such as washing hands or brushing teeth can prevent diseases and help people enjoy healthier life. The idea of raising awareness about health habits was the inspiration behind a Girl Scouts project that so motivated one scout that she ended up embarking on a passionate journey to help girls thousands of miles away. Faiza Elmasry reports the idea for the project started out as an idea for winning Girl Scouts Gold Award. Faith Lapidus narrates her report.