American Protesters In Their Own Words

June 01, 2020
Protesters took to the streets in cities across the United States for a sixth day Sunday, to vent their anger over the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.  Protesters called for change, as police in many areas sought to enforce overnight curfews.

In Washington, VOA talked to demonstrators gathered in front of the White House about what motivated them to participate in the protests.

