American Tourist, Cape Town Activist Partner Up for Pandemic Relief
June 27, 2020 01:23 AM
Since June 1st, South Africa has relaxed what was once one of the strictest lockdowns in the world because of the spread of the coronavirus. When the restrictions were imposed in late March, many foreign visitors were stuck in the country, unable to leave. One American tourist though converted her involuntary stay into providing valuable work for residents of a local township. VOA’s Saqib Ul Islam has the story.