Americans Saddened by Fences, Troops Separating Public from Trump Impeachment Trial
February 12, 2021 02:56 AM
Washington, D.C., has a different look during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The Capitol area remains an ultra-high-security zone, and nearby residents wonder if fortress-like security measures are permanent, given heightened political tensions in the country after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti has this report.
Camera: Mike Burke