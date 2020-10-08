America’s Second-Largest Movie Theater Chain Temporarily Closing
October 08, 2020 12:12 AM
The parent company of the second-largest movie theater chain in America is indefinitely closing all 536 U.S. locations as new movie releases are being postponed and people remain reluctant to go theaters because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cineworld Group says it’s closing Regal cinemas in the U.S. along with 125 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues across Britain. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo has details.