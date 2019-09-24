Amnesty: Qatar Migrant Workers Suffering Unpaid Wages, Dire Conditions
September 24, 2019 05:47 AM
With football's World Cup championship in Qatar just over three years away, many migrant workers building the venues are still struggling to get paid and in some cases are returning home without receiving any wages after months or years of work, according to Amnesty International. The human rights group is calling on FIFA and the international community to put more pressure on Qatar to make meaningful reforms ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Henry Ridgwell reports.