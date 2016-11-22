Analyst: Russia's Missile Plan for Kaliningrad Timed for US Transition

Russia says it plans to install S-400 surface to air missiles and nuclear capable Iskander systems in the Kaliningrad enclave between Poland and Lithuania, in response to NATO's deploying a missile shield close to its borders. The United States launched a new ground based missile defense system in Romania in May, and an anti-missile platform is being built in Poland. Russia says the missile shield violates a 1987 treaty with the United States. Zlatica Hoke reports.