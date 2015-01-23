Ancient Toolmaking Boosted Human Evolution

We'll learn how our ancient ancestors boosted human evolution by creating the world's first tools several million years ago. Elizabeth Lee will update us from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory on NASA's Dawn mission to the dwarf planet, Ceres. Doug Bernard tells about a new program that will offer inexpensive adjustable eye glasses to people in Rwanda. Pilots of the solar plane that set records flying without a drop of fuel are preparing to fly the aircraft around the world. By using the patient's own stem cells, scientists have succeeded in greatly reducing and in some cases, reversing disability caused by multiple sclerosis. To survive the destructive force of a tsunami, one coastal community in Washington State is copying a strategy that has been successfully used in Japan. We'll have these stories and more on today's edition of VOA's Science, Health and Technology magazine... Science World.