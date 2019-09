Angkor Wat was chosen world’s best-rated tourism spot in the 2017 TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice awards. The award is based the quantity and quality of visitors’ reviews. Angkor Wat, a temple complex within the 250-square-kilometer Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap, Cambodia, received 33,000 5-star reviews. Nearly 2 million people visit Angkor Wat each year