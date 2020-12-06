Quick Takes

Anti-Lukashenko Protesters March in Belarus

December 06, 2020 04:41 PM
Thousands of demonstrators marched in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, December 6. 

Belarusian security forces detained dozens of people across the country Sunday as protests calling on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resign continued. 

Demonstrators have been protesting since a disputed presidential election in August that the opposition says was rigged. 

This is the third Sunday during which the demonstrations in Belarus are being held under the banner of March of Neighbors, a strategy adopted by the opposition as a way of decentralizing the protests and making it more difficult for police to round up activists. 

The August 9 vote gave Lukashenko a sixth presidential term, but the opposition believes candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the real winner of the election and is calling for the strongman’s resignation, the release of all political prisoners, and a new election. 

A week ago, security forces used tear gas and stun grenades against some demonstrators in Minsk and detained more than 300 protesters across the country, according to the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center. 

