South & Central Asia

Anti-Muslim Citizenship Law Could Sway India Local Election

February 05, 2020 08:36 AM
Embed

Two months after a controversial citizenship law passed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party government sparked a wave of protests by students and women, the Indian capital city will hold polls to elect a new local government on Saturday (February 8). As the BJP tries to wrest the prestigious city government from a city-based party that rules Delhi, the election will indicate whether the party retains its popularity among young voters who have been its enthusiastic supporters.  Reporter Anjana Pasricha has details from New Delhi.

 

Default Author Profile
By
Anjana Pasricha
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 09:20
US Political Divide on Display During State of the Union Address
US Political Divide on Display During State of the Union Address
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 04:09
An Isolation Ward Prepares Itself To Receive Afghan Students From Wuhan
An Isolation Ward Prepares Itself To Receive Afghan Students From Wuhan
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 04:04
Nigeria 'Blindsided' by Trump’s Travel Ban
Nigeria 'Blindsided' by Trump’s Travel Ban
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 02:33
Trump’s Third Annual Address Emphasizes Domestic Achievements
Trump’s Third Annual Address Emphasizes Domestic Achievements
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 00:31
Coronavirus' Impact on Global Economy Becoming a Worry
Coronavirus' Impact on Global Economy Becoming a Worry