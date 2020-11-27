Are Antibiotics Becoming Less Effective?

November 27, 2020
This week on Healthy Living, a look into antimicrobial resistance and how experts say antibiotics are becoming increasingly ineffective as drug-resistance spreads globally. For more on AMR, we hear from Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, Vice President for Health and Medical Solutions with Essity. A dermatologist in Tunisia talks to us about exfoliating your skin. And, a look at how sniffer dogs are being used to detect the coronavirus. These stories and more on this week's show. S1, Ep74

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
