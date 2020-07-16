Are Trump and Biden's NATO Policies Really That Different?
July 16, 2020 07:19 PM
U.S. presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to strengthen ties with NATO if elected in November and has warned that the post-World War II transatlantic alliance may not survive if President Donald Trump wins a second term. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at Biden’s record on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, both as a senator and as a vice president.