Are You Interested in Intimate Hygiene?

December 04, 2020 04:59 PM
On Healthy Living this week, we discuss intimate hygiene, starting with how women in Kinshasa use homemade products and we hear from Dr. Maria Sophocles, a Gynecologist at Women’s Healthcare of Princeton University, who shares some tips and advice. Also, in the "Your Voice" segment, a woman diagnosed with HIV at a young age shares her story. These stories and more on the show this week. S1, Ep75

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
