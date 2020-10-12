Armenian and Azerbaijani Diasporas in California Support Their Countrymen

World powers are calling for peace as the conflict continues between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. The territory is in Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians; both sides claim it as their own. Meanwhile in America, both Armenian and Azerbaijani diasporas are mobilizing to help their homelands. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetyan