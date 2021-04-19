Africa

Army, Media Face Off on Soccer Field in Bid to Improve Relations

April 19, 2021 01:48 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 15 MB
540p | 21 MB
720p | 55 MB
720p | 72 MB
Original | 76 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The top brass of the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces played two friendly football (soccer) matches with members of the media fraternity.  The Friday matches were aimed at improving army-media relations after some journalists were beaten by army troops in the run-up to the January elections.  Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.

Camera: Francis Mukasa   

Halima Athumani
By
Halima Athumani
Latest Episodes
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - April 19, 2021
A54 April 19
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 11:03 AM
Super Typhoon Surigae Hits the Philippines
Thumbnail
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 02:21 AM
Closing Arguments Set to Begin in Derek Chauvin Trial
Closing Arguments Set to Begin in Derek Chauvin Trial
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 05:23 PM
Welsh Company Gives New Life to Discarded PPE
Welsh Company Gives New Life to Discarded PPE
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 03:13 AM
Former Indonesian Beauty Queen Runs Business That Empowers Refugees
Former Indonesian Beauty Queen Runs Business to Empower Refugees