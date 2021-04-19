Army, Media Face Off on Soccer Field in Bid to Improve Relations
April 19, 2021 01:48 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The top brass of the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces played two friendly football (soccer) matches with members of the media fraternity. The Friday matches were aimed at improving army-media relations after some journalists were beaten by army troops in the run-up to the January elections. Halima Athumani reports from Kampala.
Camera: Francis Mukasa