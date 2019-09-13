Artemis, NASA’s Program to Send Humans Back to the Moon
September 13, 2019 06:30 PM
It’s been nearly 50 years since humans last set foot on the Lunar Surface. With NASA’s new Artemis program, the space agency plans to send astronauts to back to the Moon in 2024. On this Science Edition of Press Conference USA, Marshall Smith, director of NASA’s Lunar Exploration program, talks with host, Rick Pantaleo about the space agency’s plan to return to the Moon.