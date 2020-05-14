COVID-19 Pandemic

Asia Democracies Show Alternatives to Beijing’s Heavy-Handed COVID Strategy

May 14, 2020 06:41 PM
China is touting its success in curbing its outbreak of COVID-19 that has now spread to the rest of the world. But the so-called success came at a steep price: The state’s massive surveillance network now intrudes even further into people’s lives, with more crackdowns on speech and more government critics in prison.  Beijing argues the hard-line measures are needed, but other countries show such extreme measures may not be necessary. VOA State Department correspondent Nike Ching reports.

Nike Ching
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent
