Asia Democracies Show Alternatives to Beijing’s Heavy-Handed COVID Strategy

China is touting its success in curbing its outbreak of COVID-19 that has now spread to the rest of the world. But the so-called success came at a steep price: The state’s massive surveillance network now intrudes even further into people’s lives, with more crackdowns on speech and more government critics in prison. Beijing argues the hard-line measures are needed, but other countries show such extreme measures may not be necessary. VOA State Department correspondent Nike Ching reports.