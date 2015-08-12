Asia World War Two Aftermath

This week marks the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender to U.S.- led allied forces, ending World War II. In a new article for the online magazine, The Diplomat, author Paul French discusses the "lingering ghosts" that have haunted Asia since the end of the war. He's the author of the recent books Midnight in Peking and North Korea: State of Paranoia. VOA's Sarah Williams spoke to French about how modern Asia was shaped following the war: