USA

Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court

September 18, 2019 06:23 AM
Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court video player.
Embed
Link

After months of preparation, the first round of virtual courts started hearing cases on Monday in the border city of Laredo, Texas. The migrants cross the border from Mexico for a brief video appearance before a judge. The asylum seekers then return to Mexico while their cases make their way through the legal system in the U.S. The virtual courts are part of the Homeland Security Department's new rules under the so-called Migrant Protection Protocol. VOA's Celia Mendoza has more from Laredo.

Latest Episodes
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:28
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation
UN Rapporteur Visits Zimbabwe To Assess Rights Situation
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:25
Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
Fighting in Myanmar Leaves Young Women Vulnerable to Trafficking, Forced Marriage
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:16
Patients Explore the Heart from Within Through Virtual Reality
Patients Explore the Heart from Within Through Virtual Reality
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:15
Young People Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change
Young People Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 06:12
US Sues Snowden Over Book Publication
US Sues Snowden Over Book Publication