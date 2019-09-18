Asylum Seekers Get Their Day in Virtual Court

After months of preparation, the first round of virtual courts started hearing cases on Monday in the border city of Laredo, Texas. The migrants cross the border from Mexico for a brief video appearance before a judge. The asylum seekers then return to Mexico while their cases make their way through the legal system in the U.S. The virtual courts are part of the Homeland Security Department's new rules under the so-called Migrant Protection Protocol. VOA's Celia Mendoza has more from Laredo.