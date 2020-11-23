Attacks on Kenya's LGBTs Increase During Pandemic

Kenya has acknowledged that COVID-19 restrictions are fueling cases of gender-based-violence but has been less open on abuses against the LGBTQ community. Homosexuality is illegal in Kenya and activists say many are afraid to report abuse to police or get medical help because of the stigma. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi.

Camera: Amos Wangwa

Produced by: Amos Wangwa, Jon Spier