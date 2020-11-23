Africa

Attacks on Kenya's LGBTs Increase During Pandemic

November 23, 2020 03:40 PM
Kenya has acknowledged that COVID-19 restrictions are fueling cases of gender-based-violence but has been less open on abuses against the LGBTQ community. Homosexuality is illegal in Kenya and activists say many are afraid to report abuse to police or get medical help because of the stigma. Rael Ombuor reports from Nairobi.

Camera: Amos Wangwa 

Produced by: Amos Wangwa, Jon Spier 

Rael Ombuor
By
Rael Ombuor
