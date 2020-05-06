Back-to-Back Crises Further Erode Media in Albania

Press freedom in Albania was already in decline, before two consecutive crises — a deadly earthquake in November 2019 and now the COVID-19 pandemic — further eroded journalism rights in the country. Reporters Without Borders ranked Albania 84 out of 180 countries in its 2020 World Press Freedom Index, down two places from the year before. Mimoza Picari has details from Tirana, in this report narrated by Keida Kostreci.

