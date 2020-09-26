Bangladeshi Migrant Workers Flood Airlines in Effort to Return to Middle East

Hundreds of migrant workers gathered at ticketing offices, Saturday, September 26, to get flights to Saudi Arabia; only to find that, even if they manage to secure a ticket, they also need to undergo COVID-19 testing.

Bangladeshi and Saudi airlines have resumed issuing tickets, and tens of thousands of migrant workers who returned for holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic, are crowding the offices. Visas for many of these workers have expired, but those who still have valid visas are desperate to get back to work.

More than 2 million Bangladeshis work in Saudi Arabia, one of the largest sources of labor for the country.

(Reuters)