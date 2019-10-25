USA

Baseball Brings Sense of Unity to Politically Divided Washington

October 25, 2019 12:07 PM
In international diplomacy, sports can sometimes act to bridge bitter divides between longstanding rivals. A similar unifying force could be at work, at least temporarily, in America's politically-polarized capital city. VOA’s Brian Padden reports, Democrats and Republicans are coming together to support the Washington Nationals baseball team playing in Major League Baseball's World Series.

Brian Padden
Baseball Brings Sense of Unity to Politically Divided Washington
