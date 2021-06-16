Bath Time for Zoo Animals at Chicago Zoo

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago uploaded video of their animals getting soaked to celebrate “international bath day,” Monday, June 14.

An 8-year-old anteater named Lupito, a 6-year-old Emu named Echo and a 10-year-old black rhinoceros named Layla all got sprayed with water.

The zoo said in a press release that the celebration was to honor Greek scientist and mathematician Archimedes, who discovered purportedly while in the bath “that an object's volume could be accurately measured by being submerged in water!” and promptly leapt out of the bath shouting “Eureka.”

(Reuters)