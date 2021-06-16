Quick Takes

Bath Time for Zoo Animals at Chicago Zoo

June 16, 2021 05:54 PM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 4 MB
540p | 6 MB
720p | 17 MB
1080p | 27 MB
Original | 123 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago uploaded video of their animals getting soaked to celebrate “international bath day,” Monday, June 14. 

An 8-year-old anteater named Lupito, a 6-year-old Emu named Echo and a 10-year-old black rhinoceros named Layla all got sprayed with water. 

The zoo said in a press release that the celebration was to honor Greek scientist and mathematician Archimedes, who discovered purportedly while in the bath “that an object's volume could be accurately measured by being submerged in water!” and promptly leapt out of the bath shouting “Eureka.” 

(Reuters)  

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 04:25 PM
As US Withdraws From Afghanistan, CENTCOM Head Says NATO Assistance Essential
As US Withdraws from Afghanistan, CENTCOM Head Says NATO Assistance Essential
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 04:08 PM
Iran Prepares for Presidential Election Amid Economic Crisis, Nuclear Tensions
Iran Prepares for Presidential Election Amid Economic Crisis, Nuclear Tensions
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 02:30 PM
The State of Mental Health in Africa
Haydé Adams hosts Straight Talk Africa 6/16/21.
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54, June 16, 2021
Africa 54
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 10:01 AM
G-7 Leaders Announce Vaccine Sharing; Aid Groups Look to Local Communities for Help
G-7 Leaders Announce Vaccine Sharing; Aid Groups Look to Local Communities for Help