Battleground State Voters Gear Up for Final Months of Presidential Campaign
September 06, 2020 02:54 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
In the final 60 days of the 2020 election campaign for the White House, former Vice President Democrat Joe Biden leads incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in opinion polling in several key battleground states, including Wisconsin, which Trump won by a narrow margin in 2016. As VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, organizers are working to register voters amid continuing racial unrest and the global coronavirus pandemic that has cost more than 187,000 American lives.