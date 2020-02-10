Becoming an Organ Donor

February 10, 2020 04:38 PM
On this episode of Healthy Living, we take a look at organ donation. Samantha Nicholls, Executive Director of the Organ Donor Foundation South Africa, talks to us about the challenges of organ donations in South Africa. Also, new procedures are making it safer and easier for living donors to donate their livers. Finally, is it asthma, or another disease? Researchers have found that acid reflux disease can have the same symptoms as asthma. These stories and more on Healthy Living this week. S1 E29

Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By
Linord Moudou
