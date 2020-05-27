Bedouin in West Bank Fear Israeli Annexation
May 27, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said one of his new government's goals is to annex parts of the West Bank. He echoed that comment earlier this week, saying the plan would include the Jordan Valley. Annexation would affect dozens of Bedouin communities who have lived there since the 1950s. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Khan al-Ahmar in the West Bank.