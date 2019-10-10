USA

Beekeeping Helps Veterans Cope With Stress, Anxiety

October 10, 2019 04:29 AM
Some U.S. veterans with post-traumatic stress and anxiety are turning to beekeeping to help relieve their symptoms. Early research indicates that beekeeping provides therapeutic benefits for veterans by helping them focus, relax and become more productive. VOA’s Deborah Block visited a beekeeping program at the Veterans Affairs center in Manchester, New Hampshire, which some veterans say is doing wonders for them.

Deborah Block
