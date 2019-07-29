Press Freedom

Bees, Bulls, and Blogs: Pakistan's Media Crisis

July 29, 2019 12:04 PM
Pakistani journalist
With the country's traditional media industry in crisis, some unemployed Pakistani journalists have started up their own digital outlets while others have left the business altogether. But it's not an easy route; the government in Islamabad is increasingly limiting, censoring, and punishing free press. RFE/RL's Radio Marshaal has this look at how some reporters are coping.

