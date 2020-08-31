Behind Russia’s Take on Mass Protests in Belarus
August 31, 2020 03:18 PM
With mass protests in Belarus showing no signs of letup following contested presidential elections August 9, the country’s longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko is turning to Russia for his political survival. But behind the Kremlin’s response lies a mix of geopolitical and domestic concerns, as Charles Maynes reports from Moscow.
