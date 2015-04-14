Beijing's Ongoing Corruption Probe Widens (revised)

April 14, 2015 10:18 AM
China's former Minister of Public Security, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, and member of the Politburo Standing Committee, 72-year-old Zhou Yongkang, has been charged with bribery, abuse of power, and "intentional disclosure of state secrets." This, after a lengthy investigation. Details from VOA's "Corruption Correspondent," Jeffrey Young

