Beijing's Ongoing Corruption Probe Widens (revised)
April 14, 2015 10:18 AM
China's former Minister of Public Security, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, and member of the Politburo Standing Committee, 72-year-old Zhou Yongkang, has been charged with bribery, abuse of power, and "intentional disclosure of state secrets." This, after a lengthy investigation. Details from VOA's "Corruption Correspondent," Jeffrey Young