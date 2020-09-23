Belarus Government Targets Catholic Protesters as Struggle for Power Continues
For over a month, protesters in Belarus have demanded an end to the quarter century rule of longtime authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko. That follows what demonstrators say was a rigged presidential election and police crackdown aimed at keeping Lukashenko in power. And, as Charles Maynes reports, among those increasingly in police crosshairs are the 1.6 million strong Catholics, who are a minority the Eastern Orthodox country.