USA

Belarusian Community in Chicago Backs Protests in Home Country

August 26, 2020 04:17 PM
360p | 5 MB
480p | 8 MB
540p | 11 MB
720p | 29 MB
1080p | 46 MB
Original | 120 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

As Belarusians continue protesting against longtime ruler Alexander Lukashenko, who was reelected to a fourth term in a vote widely viewed as rigged, Chicago’s Belarusian community is also taking to the streets to back the protests. Kulsoom Khan spoke with some of the Chicago protesters and filed this report, narrated by Anna Rice.

Producer: Barry Unger. Videographer: Kulsoom Khan.

Default Author Profile
By
Kulsoom Khan
Latest Episodes