Belarusian Community in Chicago Backs Protests in Home Country
August 26, 2020 04:17 PM
As Belarusians continue protesting against longtime ruler Alexander Lukashenko, who was reelected to a fourth term in a vote widely viewed as rigged, Chicago’s Belarusian community is also taking to the streets to back the protests. Kulsoom Khan spoke with some of the Chicago protesters and filed this report, narrated by Anna Rice.
Producer: Barry Unger. Videographer: Kulsoom Khan.