Belfast Riots: Fears of Return to Sectarian Violence as Brexit Stokes Divisions
April 08, 2021 06:07 PM
Twenty-three years after the peace deal was signed in Northern Ireland, there are growing fears of a return to sectarian violence after several consecutive nights of rioting in Belfast. Pro-British, unionist supporters are angry at elements of the Brexit agreement – as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Camera: Henry Ridgwell