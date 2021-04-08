Europe

Belfast Riots: Fears of Return to Sectarian Violence as Brexit Stokes Divisions

April 08, 2021 06:07 PM
Twenty-three years after the peace deal was signed in Northern Ireland, there are growing fears of a return to sectarian violence after several consecutive nights of rioting in Belfast. Pro-British, unionist supporters are angry at elements of the Brexit agreement – as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

Camera: Henry Ridgwell   
 

Henry Ridgwell
By
Henry Ridgwell
