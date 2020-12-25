The Best of Press Conference USA 2020

December 25, 2020 10:30 PM

This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired December 25, 2020 05:30 PM

The Best of Press Conference USA 2020
On this year-end edition of Press Conference USA, Carol Castiel brings you excerpts from conversations with some of our most distinguished guests from former director of the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Thomas Frieden; leading scholar on race in America, Peniel Joseph; Ali Soufan, former FBI agent, CEO of the Soufan Center and author “Black Banners,” and Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Nita Lowey and much more.

