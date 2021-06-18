Biden Abroad: G7, NATO, Putin Summits

June 18, 2021 07:05 PM
Ian Lesser, Vice President at the German Marshall Fund of the United States and director of GMF Brussels office, and Andrea Kendall-Taylor, Senior Fellow and Director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, discuss with host Carol Castiel the ramifications of US President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip as president and the outcome of summits with the G7, NATO, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

