Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
February 05, 2021 06:05 PM
Listen
Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
This program will begin at 6:05 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
President Joe Biden has introduced immigration reform legislation that would reverse many of former President Donald Trump’s restrictive measures. Ali Noorani, President & CEO, National Immigration Forum and Lora Ries, senior research fellow in homeland security, The Heritage Foundation spar over the merits of President Biden’s immigration reform proposal with host Carol Castiel.