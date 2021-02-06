Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal

February 06, 2021 10:30 PM

Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
President Joe Biden has introduced immigration reform legislation that would reverse many of former President Donald Trump’s restrictive measures. Ali Noorani, President & CEO, National Immigration Forum and Lora Ries, senior research fellow in homeland security, The Heritage Foundation spar over the merits of President Biden’s immigration reform proposal with host Carol Castiel.

Carol Castiel
Carol Castiel
