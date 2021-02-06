Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
February 06, 2021 10:30 PM
This is a repeat of an episode that originially aired February 05, 2021 06:05 PM
Listen
Biden Administration Immigration Reform Proposal
This program will begin at 10:30 PM
This program has ended.
President Joe Biden has introduced immigration reform legislation that would reverse many of former President Donald Trump’s restrictive measures. Ali Noorani, President & CEO, National Immigration Forum and Lora Ries, senior research fellow in homeland security, The Heritage Foundation spar over the merits of President Biden’s immigration reform proposal with host Carol Castiel.